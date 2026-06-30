Tajikistan, IMF discuss economic policy and reforms

Minister of Finance Fayziddin Kahhorzoda and National Bank Chairman Firdavs Tolibzoda held talks with IMF Deputy Managing Director Bo Li, where they discussed Tajikistan’s economic and financial policy.

Kahhorzoda provided an update on the country’s economy and highlighted progress under the IMF Policy Coordination Instrument, including improvements in public financial management, transparency, debt management, and structural reforms.

Both sides expressed appreciation for ongoing cooperation.

On the same day, Kahhorzoda also took part in a high-level discussion on “Regional Connectivity: Cooperation, Private Sector Investment, and Free Trade,” where he underscored Tajikistan’s focus on regional economic cooperation, investment climate improvements, public-private partnerships, and trade expansion.

Participants at the broader meeting included representatives of member countries, international financial institutions, private sector actors, and experts, who discussed transport and energy connectivity, trade expansion, and investment conditions.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the UN General Assembly adopts the Tajikistan-proposed resolution on Peace for Future Generations.