Tajikistan interested in cooperation with Belgium in light and textile industries

During the meeting, both parties explored avenues to deepen and broaden cooperation across key sectors, including light and textile industries, mechanical engineering, food production, pharmaceuticals, and artificial intelligence.



In closing, the participants reaffirmed their mutual readiness to sustained dialogue and collaboration in these key areas. To further this partnership, the official delegation and leading Belgian companies were invited to take part in upcoming events organized by the Ministry in the Republic of Tajikistan.

Earlier, it was reported that the Tajik Ambassador and the SGE representative have discussed attraction of Swiss investment in Tajikistan’s economy.