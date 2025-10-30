Tajikistan initiates synergy between the CIS, CSTO, and SCO approaches in the field of deradicalization

According to the Tajik MFA Information Department, the event was attended by the Secretary General of the SCO, the leadership of the CIS and CSTO secretariats, the CIS Anti-Terrorism Center, the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure, as well as representatives of the foreign ministries of the Commonwealth member states and the UN Counter-Terrorism Office.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tajikistan to the statutory and other bodies of the CIS Bakhtovar Safarzoda presented Tajikistan’s approaches aimed at strengthening joint security mechanisms and improving preventive measures for deradicalization within the framework of multilateral cooperation.

The participants emphasized the importance of intensifying joint efforts by the CIS, CSTO, and SCO in the field of deradicalization, exchanged views on the implementation of preventive measures, and expressed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation within the framework of multilateral security mechanisms.

Earlier, it was reported thyat Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan had signed the roadmaps for cooperation.