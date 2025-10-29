Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan sign roadmaps for cooperation

During the bilateral meetings, Kyrgyz side discussed prospects for exchanging experience and implementing joint projects in the field of housing construction, architecture, and the introduction of modern technologies. Nurdan Oruntaev, together with the Minister of Construction and Housing and Communal Services of Uzbekistan, Sherzod Khidoyatov, and the Chairman of the Committee on Architecture and Construction under the Government of Tajikistan, Nizom Mirzozoda, signed roadmaps for cooperation in construction activities.

In addition, the Deputy Minister of Construction of the Kyrgyz Republic, Bakai Turdugulov, and the Deputy Minister of Architecture and Construction of Belarus, Alexander Balashenko, exchanged folders containing a memorandum of intent to intensify cooperation between two ministries. As a result of Kyrgyzstan's participation in the meeting, international cooperation in the construction sector was strengthened, contributing to the exchange of experience and the creation of conditions for the implementation of joint projects aimed at the sustainable development of the industry.

Earlier, Kazakhstan and the IAEA agreed to develop roadmap for nuclear cooperation.