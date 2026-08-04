Tajikistan, IMF explore human capital development and stronger economic cooperation

The discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, developing skilled professionals, and increasing Tajikistan's participation in the Japan-International Monetary Fund Scholarship Program for Asia (JISPA).

Both sides emphasized the role of the JISPA program in preparing highly qualified specialists and strengthening the capabilities of government institutions. They also explored opportunities to broaden cooperation in training experts in macroeconomic analysis, trade and investment policy, artificial intelligence, and the digital economy.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to advancing joint initiatives aimed at strengthening Tajikistan's human resources and supporting the country's long-term economic development.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan are to launch a joint transport corridor.