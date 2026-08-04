Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan to launch joint transport corridor

According to the Tajik Ministry of Transport, the agreement was signed in mid-July following a meeting of representatives of the three countries in the Iranian city of Mashhad.

The new corridor will enable the transportation of commercial cargo from Tajikistan and Iran through Afghanistan. The first trial shipment is scheduled for next month and will be used to test the efficiency of border, customs, and transport procedures, as well as to assess coordination among the relevant authorities.

A permanent trilateral working group has been established to implement the project. It will address potential obstacles, monitor the implementation of agreements, and prepare proposals for the further development of the route.

The road corridor may eventually be expanded to other Central Asian countries and China.

Earlier, it was reported that Turkmenistan and Tajikistan had discussed increasing rail freight volumes and developing a stable tariff policy.