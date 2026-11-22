The conference, titled “Rational Use of Antimicrobial Medicines to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance: The One Health Approach, brought together experts to discuss achievements, challenges and future strategies for addressing antimicrobial resistance across Central Asia.

Representing Tajikistan, Firuz Davlatov of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Service under the Ministry of Health and Social Protection outlined the country's national governance model based on the One Health concept, which promotes cooperation among agencies responsible for human health, veterinary services, food safety and environmental protection.

A key element of this framework is Tajikistan's National Intersectoral Working Group on Antimicrobial Resistance, which includes representatives from nine ministries and government agencies and operates through both coordination and technical mechanisms.

Davlatov noted that Tajikistan is continuing efforts to strengthen its national One Health coordination system. The initiative is included as a target under a dedicated 2026-2027 project, while work is also underway on a National One Health Action Plan and updates to the country's National Health Security Action Plan.

Participants emphasized that antimicrobial resistance has become a challenge extending far beyond the healthcare sector. The growing resistance of microorganisms to antimicrobial drugs complicates the treatment of infectious diseases in both humans and animals, increases the risk of disease spread, and poses threats to food security and environmental sustainability.

The One Health approach seeks coordinated action across multiple sectors to address these risks. For Tajikistan, strengthening cooperation among health, veterinary, food safety and environmental authorities is seen as essential to improving disease surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, food safety controls and environmental monitoring.

To note, Green Climate Fund to grant USD 2 mln to Tajikistan’s healthcare project.