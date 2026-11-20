The dialogue was initiated by the Asian Development Bank in cooperation with the Republic of Tajikistan, the environmental protection committee reports.

As stated there Tajikistan made a great contribution to promoting international initiatives aimed at protection of glaciers. In particular, 2025 was declared the International Year of Glaciers’ Preservation and March 21 was designated as the World Day for Glaciers at the initiative of Tajikistan.

During the discussions, participants reviewed the implementation of the “Glaciers to Farmers” program, developed with the support of the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Green Climate Fund.

With a total budget of 3.5 billion US dollars, the initiative is aimed at implementing climate adaptation measures in nine countries across the region, including Tajikistan. The program seeks to strengthen water resource resilience, support agricultural development, protect critical infrastructure, and enhance food security in the face of climate change.

A key outcome of the dialogue was an agreement to allocate 2 million US dollars in grant funding from the Green Climate Fund, through the Asian Development Bank, for a healthcare project in Tajikistan. The funding is expected to help strengthen the country’s healthcare system and expand medical services addressing the impacts of climate change.

Participants also emphasized the importance of enhancing regional and international cooperation, improving glacier monitoring systems, strengthening early warning mechanisms, and mobilizing additional investment to support practical climate adaptation measures.

The 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) is being held in Antalya, Türkiye, from November 9 to 20.

As written before, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan jointly submitted a $20 million funding proposal to the Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage (FRLD) to address climate-related risks across Central Asia on November 14 on the sidelines of the 31st UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya.