Tajikistan halts sale of Nestle NAN infant formula

Tajikistan’s Agency for Standardization, Metrology, Certification, and Trade Inspection said on Friday the country halts the sale and recalls Nestle NAN infant formula after the products fail to meet the regulatory standards.

Citizens are advised to refrain from using this product and to return any purchased products to the retailer.

Currently, the TajikStandard’s Trade Inspection together with the importer company is taking necessary measures.

Earlier, Qazinform reported some batches of Nestlé infant formula were recalled in Kyrgyzstan.