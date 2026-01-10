Tajikistan halts sale of Nestle NAN infant formula
02:15, 10 January 2026
Tajikistan stops the sale and consumption of Nestle NAN infant formula over the products’ non-compliance with the regulatory standards, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports citing Khovar.
Tajikistan’s Agency for Standardization, Metrology, Certification, and Trade Inspection said on Friday the country halts the sale and recalls Nestle NAN infant formula after the products fail to meet the regulatory standards.
Citizens are advised to refrain from using this product and to return any purchased products to the retailer.
Currently, the TajikStandard’s Trade Inspection together with the importer company is taking necessary measures.
Earlier, Qazinform reported some batches of Nestlé infant formula were recalled in Kyrgyzstan.