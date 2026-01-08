Some batches of Nestlé infant formula recalled in Kyrgyzstan

According to information provided by the distributor, Nestlé Russia's central office has decided to voluntarily recall some batches of infant formula. The recall concerns dry instant milk, fermented milk, and lactose-free formulas under the brand names NAN 1 OPTIPRO, NAN OPTIPRO 2, NAN EXPERTPRO, NAN 2 OPTIPRO, PRENAN, and NAN LACTOSE FREE, with specific production dates.

This recall is being conducted as a precautionary measure and is part of a global voluntary recall of certain batches of Nestlé infant formula due to the identified potential risk of cereulide toxin (arachidonic acid) in the raw materials.

The official distributor has already initiated measures to remove these batches from retail outlets in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Therefore, the Department recommends that consumers verify the name and manufacturing date of their infant formula. If the batches match the recalled batches, they should stop using the product and contact the official distributor for a return. Retailers are advised to suspend sales of these batches and ensure their withdrawal from circulation. According to the manufacturer, the recall affects a limited number of batches potentially containing the toxin cereulide. Cereulide is a toxin produced by certain strains of the bacterium Bacillus cereus. It is resistant to high temperatures and is not destroyed by boiling. Possible symptoms after consuming products containing high levels of cereulide include vomiting and diarrhea, similar to those of food poisoning or an allergic reaction to cow's milk proteins.