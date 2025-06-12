Tajikistan grants 30-day registration exemption to Iranian nationals

As per a decision of the Government of Tajikistan dated May 29, 2025, No. 324, a third paragraph was added to Section 24 of the Government decision No. 207 “On the rules of entry, stay, exit, and transit through the territory of the Republic of Tajikistan by foreign citizens and stateless persons,” originally adopted on March 31, 2020.

The new provision reads:

“The Islamic Republic of Iran – for a period of 30 days.”

Under this amendment, citizens of Iran are now exempt from the requirement to register their passports with the relevant authorities of Tajikistan for up to 30 days from the date of their entry into the country.

This decision reflects the ongoing efforts of Tajikistan to enhance bilateral relations and facilitate people-to-people exchanges with partner countries.

Earlier it was reported that Uzbekistan plans to allow short-term entry for the nationals of Kazakhstan, Russia and Azerbaijan using ID cards.