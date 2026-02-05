Tajikistan focuses on energy security, signs landmark deal

Tajikistan’s Finance Minister Fayziddin Kahhorzoda and ADFD Director General Muhammad Saif Al Suwaidi signed the agreement in Dubai.

The funds will be channeled for Lot 2 of the Rogun hydropower plant project, a strategic national initiative designed to strengthen Tajikistan’s energy security and expand its electricity generation capacity.

