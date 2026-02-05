Tajikistan focuses on energy security, signs landmark deal
09:14, 5 February 2026
Tajikistan and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) have signed a 100 million US dollars financial agreement to support construction and infrastructure works at the Rogun hydropower plant, the Finance Ministry announced, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Khovar.
Tajikistan’s Finance Minister Fayziddin Kahhorzoda and ADFD Director General Muhammad Saif Al Suwaidi signed the agreement in Dubai.
The funds will be channeled for Lot 2 of the Rogun hydropower plant project, a strategic national initiative designed to strengthen Tajikistan’s energy security and expand its electricity generation capacity.
