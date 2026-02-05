EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tajikistan focuses on energy security, signs landmark deal

    09:14, 5 February 2026

    Tajikistan and the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) have signed a 100 million US dollars financial agreement to support construction and infrastructure works at the Rogun hydropower plant, the Finance Ministry announced, Qazinform News Agency learnt from Khovar.

    Tajikistan focuses on energy security, signs landmark deal
    Photo credit: Khovar

    Tajikistan’s Finance Minister Fayziddin Kahhorzoda and ADFD Director General Muhammad Saif Al Suwaidi signed the agreement in Dubai.

    The funds will be channeled for Lot 2 of the Rogun hydropower plant project, a strategic national initiative designed to strengthen Tajikistan’s energy security and expand its electricity generation capacity.

    It was earlier reported, Kyrgyzstan set to build small hydropower plants, signed $300 mln memo.

    Tajikistan Central Asia UAE Energy Construction Economy Middle East
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All