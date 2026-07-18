Tajikistan exports over $40M in agricultural products in H1 2026

The agency reported that its state-owned enterprise Tojagroexport exported 21,900 tonnes of agricultural products worth 59.7 million somoni during the reporting period.

Dry fruits accounted for the largest share of exports at $26.5 million, followed by fresh fruits at $7 million, vegetables at $6 million and other agricultural products at $1 million.

With support from the Export Agency and cooperation with farming enterprises, Tajikistan expanded exports of several types of seasonal fruits and vegetables during the spring harvest period.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan had welcomed nearly 900,000 foreign tourists in just six months.