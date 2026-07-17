Tajikistan attracts nearly 900,000 foreign tourists in just six months

According to preliminary data from the Agency for Statistics under the President of Tajikistan, a total of 1.063 million foreign citizens entered the country during the reporting period. Of them, 806,900 visitors came from Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries and 82,500 from other foreign countries.

The tourism sector continues to develop within the framework of the country’s Tourism Development Strategy until 2030, adopted in 2018, with efforts focused on improving infrastructure and expanding tourism opportunities.

As of the first half of 2026, Tajikistan’s tourism infrastructure included 216 hotels, 53 hostels and motels, 57 sanatoriums, four children’s resorts, six medical and wellness centers, eight holiday homes and five tourist bases.

The State Register of Tourism Service Providers lists 191 travel companies operating across the country, including 93 in Dushanbe, 42 in Sughd region, 31 in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, 15 in Khatlon region and 10 in districts under central government jurisdiction.

Earlier, it was reported that Uzbekistan and China had explored new opportunities for tourism development.