Tajikistan explores Kazakhstan’s advanced irrigation technologies

Energy and Water Resources Minister Daler Juma visited the Turan Su Irrigation System enterprise in Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region.

The company produces polyethylene pipes, drip irrigation tapes, PVC pipes, fittings, and other water-saving equipment.

These technologies aim to reduce irrigation losses, improve water-use efficiency, and boost crop productivity.

Juma emphasized that adopting Kazakhstan’s advanced experience could strengthen Tajikistan’s land reclamation sector and enhance water resource management.

Earlier, Kazakh Senate ratified water resources management agreement with Uzbekistan.