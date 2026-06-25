Kazakh Senate ratifies water resources management agreement with Uzbekistan

A significant share of Kazakhstan’s water resources comes from transboundary rivers. That is why the effective and fair use of these shared water bodies, along with the development of water diplomacy based on mutual trust and equal partnership with neighboring states, remains one of the country’s top policy priorities.

Senator Ali Bektaev emphasized President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pays special attention to water security and efficient resource use. To this end, the Governments of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan signed the agreement on joint management and rational use of transboundary water resources facilities.

The agreement establishes sustainable mechanisms for managing shared water resources and ensures safe operation of interstate water facilities. It also promotes fair and rational distribution of water, especially vital for southern Kazakhstan.

The senator stressed the socio-economic development of Turkistan and Kyzylorda regions, as well as other territories within the Syrdarya basin, directly depends on having sufficient water resources.

The hydrological regime of the Syrdarya River determines the stability of agricultural production, farmers’ economic well-being and regional growth and development.

Current conditions in the Aral–Syrdarya basin are stable, with Shardara reservoir at 90% capacity.

Water use limits are set at 3.2 billion cubic meters for Kyzylorda, 3.8 billion cubic meters for Turkistan.

Constructive dialogue in recent years has enabled systematic solutions for water distribution during growing seasons and reservoir management.

The Intergovernmental Commission will be set up as part of the agreement for water resources management, the use of interstate hydrotechnical facilities, and ensuring their security.

He noted the agreement is expected to reduce risks of water shortages, prevent disputes, and strengthen regional stability and elevate the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to a new level.

As written before, Kazakhstan to create unified digital platform of water resources.