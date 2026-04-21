Tajikistan expands orchards and vineyards under 2025–2029 Agriculture Program

By early April 2026, 811 hectares of new orchards and vineyards had been established nationwide, including 751 hectares of orchards and 60 hectares of vineyards, the ministry said. This includes 64 hectares of intensive orchards and 2 hectares of citrus plantings.

The ministry also said the restoration of old orchards and vineyards covered 2,627 hectares, including 2,342 hectares of orchards and 285 hectares of vineyards.

As of April 3, orchards and vineyards had been established, inter-row cultivation carried out, and chemical treatments applied on a total of 123,558 hectares across the country.

Officials noted that the measures are being implemented under the 2025–2029 Program for the Development of Horticulture, Viticulture and Citrus Growing, adopted in September 2024, which aims to boost food production, strengthen exports, reduce import dependence and support environmental and climate-related goals.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan is to install ATMs for buying and selling gold bars.