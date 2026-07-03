Tajikistan expands cooperation with China and Central Asia

The memo was signed during the International Energy Forum held from June 23–25 in Tacheng, China. Representatives of Tajikistan’s Chamber of Commerce and domestic companies attended the forum, reaching agreements with foreign partners on cooperation and the introduction of modern technologies in the energy sector.

Additionally, 16 Tajik companies from sectors including energy, medicine, pharmaceuticals, construction, and furniture manufacturing took part in the Eurasian International EXPO-2026 in Xinjiang (Urumqi) from June 25–29.

During the exhibition, B2B meetings were held, allowing Tajik companies to familiarize themselves with major Xinjiang enterprises and agree on equipment supply, cooperation, and technology transfer.

Furthermore, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Tajikistan signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with one of China’s largest energy companies, MSTN Technologies Co., Ltd., creating a favorable basis for expanding bilateral cooperation in the energy sector.

Earlier, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have agreed on a two-year plan to deepen collaboration in public finance, economic policy, and investment.