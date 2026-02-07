EN
    Tajikistan, EU take steps to develop justice sector

    05:44, 7 February 2026

    This week, the Minister of Justice of Tajikistan, Muzaffar Ashuriyon, and the Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Tajikistan, Radoslaw Darski, discussed areas of mutual cooperation, Khovar reports.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    The meeting addressed the development of a system of free legal aid and reforms to the civil status registration system in Tajikistan.

    Both parties expressed satisfaction with the level and quality of their cooperation.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Tajikistan and the EU charted the new path for regional collaboration in Central Asia.

