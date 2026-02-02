Tajikistan, EU chart new path for regional collaboration in Central Asia

The meeting was organized at the initiative of the Delegation of the European Union with the aim of discussing the current level and future prospects of regional cooperation between the EU and Central Asia.

During the meeting, the sides considered a wide range of issues related to diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and the EU, as well as bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

In the course of the discussion, it was emphasized that cooperation with the EU is one of the priority directions of Tajikistan’s foreign policy and, in recent years, has been developing across various spheres – political, economic, social, and analytical.

The sides also addressed issues of analyzing regional and international processes, foreign policy prospects, and opportunities for implementing joint projects in the field of strategic research.

In conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to further develop cooperation in the future, stressing the importance of continuing constructive dialogue and strengthening partnerships in the interests of both parties.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and the EU eyed deeper partnership in trade, investment, and innovation.