EU to strengthen cooperation with Tajikistan in energy and water resources
The prospects for further bilateral cooperation in the fields of energy and water resources were discussed by Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and Isabel Úritz Hernández, Head of the Cooperation Section at the Delegation of the European Union to Tajikistan, Khovar reports.
According to the ministry, the meeting addressed a wide range of issues. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of collaboration and explored opportunities for its future development.
It was emphasized that Tajikistan, as a country with significant hydropower potential, attaches particular importance to the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in the energy sector. The sides highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation to advance priority projects in energy and water resource.
In conclusion, both parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation and to expand it within the framework of joint programs and projects.
