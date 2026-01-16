EU to strengthen cooperation with Tajikistan in energy and water resources

According to the ministry, the meeting addressed a wide range of issues. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of collaboration and explored opportunities for its future development.

It was emphasized that Tajikistan, as a country with significant hydropower potential, attaches particular importance to the implementation of large-scale infrastructure projects in the energy sector. The sides highlighted the importance of strengthening cooperation to advance priority projects in energy and water resource.

In conclusion, both parties reaffirmed their readiness to continue mutually beneficial cooperation and to expand it within the framework of joint programs and projects.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and the U.S. had discussed bilateral cooperation in Dushanbe.