Tajikistan, EBRD seek to expand energy cooperation and hydropower development

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and Holger Wiefel, head of the EBRD’s resident office in Tajikistan.

According to the ministry, the two sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen their partnership and advance key infrastructure projects. They also expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation.

Particular attention was given to mobilizing financing for initiatives aimed at reducing electricity losses and improving the overall efficiency of Tajikistan’s energy system.

The discussions also focused on developing additional hydropower capacity with the EBRD’s involvement.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Tajikistan would expand rail cargo cooperation.