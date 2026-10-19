Tajikistan, EBRD seek to expand energy cooperation and hydropower development
Tajikistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have discussed expanding cooperation in the energy sector, with a focus on infrastructure development, reducing electricity losses, and increasing hydropower capacity, Qazinform News Agency cites Khovar.
The issues were discussed during a meeting between Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and Holger Wiefel, head of the EBRD’s resident office in Tajikistan.
According to the ministry, the two sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen their partnership and advance key infrastructure projects. They also expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation.
Particular attention was given to mobilizing financing for initiatives aimed at reducing electricity losses and improving the overall efficiency of Tajikistan’s energy system.
The discussions also focused on developing additional hydropower capacity with the EBRD’s involvement.
Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and Tajikistan would expand rail cargo cooperation.