    Tajikistan-Dominican Republic agreement on visa-free travel enters into force

    20:58, 18 July 2025

    The Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan and the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic, official, and ordinary passports officially entered into force on July 17, Khovar reported.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, under the terms of this Agreement, citizens of Tajikistan and the Commonwealth of Dominica may enter and stay in each other’s territories without a visa for up to ninety (90) days.

    Earlier it was reported that Turkmenistan and Benelux discussed visa-free travel for diplomats.

