Nearly 39% of women hold senior civil service positions in Kazakhstan

The ministry stated, citing the Civil Service Affairs Agency, that as of January 1, 2026, the share of women in the civil service was 56 percent in Kazakhstan. However, the share of women holding leadership positions is significantly lower at 38.9 percent, it added.

It said the figures have remained largely unchanged in the past few years, with representation of women in the civil service standing 55-56 percent, and in senior roles – at roughly 39 percent.

It is worth noting that currently, there is no female regional governor in the country.

The culture and information ministry also provided the National Statistics Bureau’s data for 2024, according to which, only 59 women were political civil servants against 692 men. Political civil servants and their deputies are appointed by the president, the parliament chambers, and their chairs, and include representatives of the president, the government, as well as heads of central executive agencies and departments, and their deputies.

However, women are showing up in bigger numbers in administrative civil service roles, making up 47,099 people against 36,632 men.

But only three ministers are women in the 24-member government in Kazakhstan.

There is also the considerable gender gap in parliament, with 17 female deputies against 80 men deputies in the lower chamber Majilis as of March 2026. However, women make up the majority of the office of the Majilis – 57 percent.

Women hold 20.4 percent of seats in the upper chamber of the parliament, with 10 Senate deputies are women and 49 Senate deputies are men. The female representation in the office of the Senate stands at 42.9 percent.

Previously, Qazinform reported President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to women of Kazakhstan on the occasion of International Women’s Day.