Tajikistan, China to establish joint working group on AI

Among them was a Memorandum of Understanding on strengthening cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence between the Agency for Innovation and Technology under the President of the Republic of Tajikistan and the National Development and Reform Commission of the People’s Republic of China.

According to the Agency for Innovation and Digital Technologies, the two sides agreed to establish a Joint Working Group on Artificial Intelligence to effectively implement the provisions of the Memorandum.

“The Memorandum was signed within the framework of strengthening friendly relations between Tajikistan and China, recognizing that artificial intelligence is an emerging field of global significance that greatly impacts the socio-economic development and progress of human civilization,” the Agency noted.

The primary objective of the document is to enhance cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence between the two countries, strengthen capacity-building efforts, support practical applications, improve economic development, and ensure high-quality growth.

In accordance with the Memorandum, both sides committed to collaboration based on principles of human-centric development and the use of artificial intelligence for the benefit of society, founded on mutual respect and equality. The parties will also promote the responsible development and use of AI technologies for the well-being of the peoples of both nations and humanity as a whole.

Furthermore, the two countries agreed to establish a permanent intergovernmental dialogue mechanism on artificial intelligence and to deepen cooperation in building the foundational infrastructure necessary for the development of AI.

The implementation of the Memorandum also includes intensified technological collaboration in the AI field.

The two sides expressed interest in expanding joint research on advanced AI technologies, natural language processing, and promoting technical exchanges.

Additionally, both parties will support the development of professional expertise through cooperation among universities, research institutions, and enterprises in both countries to strengthen their research and innovation capacities in artificial intelligence.

As reported previously, over 700 companies with Chinese capital operate in Tajikistan.