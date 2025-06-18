Over 700 companies with Chinese capital operate in Tajikistan

This was highlighted during the meeting held on June 17 in Astana, Kazakhstan, between the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, and the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping.

Considering the accelerated industrial development, the establishment of technological and joint industrial parks, as well as research-oriented IT centers, was recognized as important.

“It is necessary to create joint ventures with Chinese capital for the production of electric vehicles, solar panels, pharmaceuticals, and chemical products in Tajikistan,” said the President of Tajikistan.

The creation of a Tajik-Chinese leasing company was named as a promising area of cooperation.

On June 17, Astana hosted the II Central Asia - China Summit. The event focused on strengthening regional interaction, political dialogue expansion, deepening trade and economic ties, development of transport and transit integration, as well as energy, innovations, and sustainable development issues. Special attention was given to ensuring regional security, coordination of joint efforts to counter transnational threats, as well as promotion of cultural and humanitarian exchange.