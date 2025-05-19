Over 5,000 Tajik students studying in China

This was noted during a meeting between the Minister of Education and Science of Tajikistan, Rahim Saidzoda, and the Deputy Minister of Education of China, Wu Yan, held on the sidelines of the first meeting of the Ministers of Education of China and Central Asia on May 13 in Urumqi.

The two sides praised the effective activities of the Confucius Institute at Tajik National University, recognizing it as a model for cultural and educational collaboration.

The Tajik side emphasized the importance of increasing the number of Tajik students studying in China, especially in strategically important fields such as information technology and artificial intelligence, considering the growing need for highly qualified specialists in innovative industries.

