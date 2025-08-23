EN
    Tajikistan, China agree to build two-level highways in Dushanbe

    13:45, 23 August 2025

    The Minister of Transport of the Republic of Tajikistan, Azim Ibrohim met with Guo Zhijun, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Tajikistan to discuss the state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in the field of transport and international transportation, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan, China
    Photo credit: Khovar

    A agreement has been reached to intensify work on the construction of two-level highways at the intersection of Abaya, Kahhorov, Jomi and Yuzhnaya Streets in Dushanbe.

    It should be noted that the development of the feasibility study for these projects has been completed, and the process of its approval by the Chinese side is ongoing.

    The meeting further delved into promotion of the international transport corridors China – Tajikistan – Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Turkey – Europe and access through these countries to international seaports—Chabahar in Iran and Karachi in Pakistan.

    As reported earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin has met with UN Resident Coordinator Ms. Kavilmadam Ramaswami Parvathy.

    Tajikistan China Central Asia World News
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
