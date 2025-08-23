Tajikistan, China agree to build two-level highways in Dushanbe

A agreement has been reached to intensify work on the construction of two-level highways at the intersection of Abaya, Kahhorov, Jomi and Yuzhnaya Streets in Dushanbe.

It should be noted that the development of the feasibility study for these projects has been completed, and the process of its approval by the Chinese side is ongoing.

The meeting further delved into promotion of the international transport corridors China – Tajikistan – Uzbekistan – Turkmenistan – Iran – Turkey – Europe and access through these countries to international seaports—Chabahar in Iran and Karachi in Pakistan.

As reported earlier, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin has met with UN Resident Coordinator Ms. Kavilmadam Ramaswami Parvathy.