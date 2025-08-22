EN
    Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan met with UN Resident Coordinator

    22:16, 22 August 2025

    This week, Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan met with Ms. Kavilmadam Ramaswami Parvathy, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Tajikistan, Khovar reports.

    UN
    Photo credit: Pixabay

    According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and UN structures, as well as topics related to the upcoming high-level international events.

    Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and Japan have exchanged the notes on the Human Resource Development Scholarship Project.

    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
