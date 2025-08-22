Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan met with UN Resident Coordinator
22:16, 22 August 2025
This week, Mr. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan met with Ms. Kavilmadam Ramaswami Parvathy, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Tajikistan, Khovar reports.
According to the Tajik Foreign Ministry, during the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and UN structures, as well as topics related to the upcoming high-level international events.
