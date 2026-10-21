Tajikistan calls for stronger security, economic cooperation within SCO

Welcoming the participants, Rahmon said current global developments underscore the importance of the SCO as a platform for constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation.

"We are interested in further strengthening the Organization's role in ensuring peace and stability, sustainable development and an atmosphere of trust throughout its area of activity," he said.

The Tajik leader reiterated Dushanbe's support for the peaceful settlement of conflicts and a stronger central coordinating role for the United Nations. In this context, he highlighted Tajikistan's initiative, approved by the UN General Assembly, to declare 2027-2036 the International Decade of Strengthening Peace for Future Generations.

On the economic agenda, Rahmon identified expanding trade and investment, developing transport links, industrial and agro-industrial cooperation, the digital economy and green technologies, as well as strengthening energy and food security as key priorities.

Security issues were given special attention. Rahmon called for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism, extremism, radicalism, cyber threats, drug trafficking and transnational organized crime. He also stressed the importance of establishing the SCO Anti-Drug Center in Dushanbe.

According to Rahmon, Tajikistan is keen on cooperation in innovative technologies, artificial intelligence and training highly qualified specialists in these fields.

The parties also discussed cultural and humanitarian cooperation, climate change adaptation, environmental protection, glacier preservation and rational use of water resources.

Earlier, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov urged member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to ramp up trade, transport corridors, and joint digital projects during a meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of Government in Dushanbe