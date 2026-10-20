Kazakhstan calls for streamlining trade and transport links across SCO

Olzhas Bektenov attended a joint meeting between Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and heads of SCO delegations, as well as restricted and expanded sessions of the Council of Heads of Government.

The event brought together government leaders and representatives from Belarus, China, India, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan. Representatives from Mongolia, Turkmenistan, and permanent SCO bodies and civic organizations also joined the expanded talks.

Expanding bilateral and multilateral trade was a key topic. Chairing the SCO Special Working Group, Kazakhstan continues efforts to improve transparency, digitalization, and standardization of trade procedures.

Discussions also covered the use of national currencies in cross-border settlements. National currencies now account for nearly 70% of Kazakhstan's cross-border transactions with SCO member states.

“The scale of the SCO's economic opportunities can hardly be overstated. Our region represents one of the key hubs of the global economy, encompassing major manufacturing, energy, food, and consumer markets,” Bektenov said. “I am sure joining forces will give additional momentum to further expanding trade and economic ties.”

Photo: primeminister.kz

Kazakhstan proposes developing transport corridors

In transport and logistics, Kazakhstan proposed fostering ongoing dialogue to integrate China's Belt and Road Initiative with existing and prospective transport corridors across the region.

In addition, it is proposed to set key milestones for a unified regional transport network as part of the SCO 2035 Transport Connectivity Strategy.

Kazakhstan also advocated for joint efforts to modernize sea and dry ports to increase their throughput capacity.

The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) was highlighted as a primary platform for this cooperation, with plans to expand its cargo throughput to 10 million metric tons per year.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Proposal to pool SCO AI centers

Another point was cooperation in digitalization and artificial intelligence. Olzhas Bektenov highlighted that Kazakhstan’s IT services exports have surged 34-fold over the past five years, reaching $1.1 billion.

“Implementing the strategy Digital Qazaqstan, we have set a course toward building an advanced digital economy and a regional AI hub. Over the past five years alone, our IT services exports have grown 34 times over to $1.1 billion,” the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan noted.

Kazakhstan suggested leveraging the potential of the UN ESCAP Asia-Pacific Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty to facilitate technology transfer and scalability.

Additionally, Bektenov put forward an initiative to create a Network of AI Centers under the SCO umbrella to pool member states' technological and analytical expertise.

Delegates also addressed energy and water security issues, including implementing the SCO 2030 Energy Cooperation Strategy and creating an SCO Water Problems Analysis Centre.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Following the meeting, officials signed a series of agreements focused on trade, economic cooperation, transport, and joint investment projects. Among them was a resolution on the concept of establishing an SCO digital platform to develop international multimodal freight transport.

Photo: primeminister.kz

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan ranks fourth among the ten member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in a passport mobility ranking published by Passport Reports.