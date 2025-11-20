EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tajikistan, Belgium discuss prospects of labor migration cooperation

    08:56, 20 November 2025

    This week, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with Annelies Verlinden, Belgium’s Federal Minister for Refugees, Migration, Social Integration, and Urban Policy, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan, Belgium discuss prospects of labor migration cooperation
    Photo credit: Khovar

    The sides exchanged views on potential cooperation between Tajikistan and Belgium in the field of labor migration, prevention of illegal migration, and development of trade and economic ties.

    To wrap up the meeting, Minister Muhriddin and Annelies Verlinden signed the Memorandum of Understanding to formalize their shared commitments.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Belgium expressed interest in Kazakhstan’s digital transformation.

    Tajikistan Migration EU Europe Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All