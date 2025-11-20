Tajikistan, Belgium discuss prospects of labor migration cooperation
This week, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with Annelies Verlinden, Belgium’s Federal Minister for Refugees, Migration, Social Integration, and Urban Policy, Khovar reports.
The sides exchanged views on potential cooperation between Tajikistan and Belgium in the field of labor migration, prevention of illegal migration, and development of trade and economic ties.
To wrap up the meeting, Minister Muhriddin and Annelies Verlinden signed the Memorandum of Understanding to formalize their shared commitments.
