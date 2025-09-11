Belgium interested in Kazakhstan’s digital transformation

The issues were on agenda of a meeting between Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko and Birgit Stevens, Director General for Bilateral Relations at the Belgian Federal Public Service for Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation.

The sides pointed out the strong dynamics of interaction in political, economic, and parliamentary spheres. In the context of preparing for upcoming high-level and top-level visits and engagements, the sides emphasized their mutual interest in enriching the bilateral agenda with practical substance.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The Ambassador briefed his Belgian counterpart on the key provisions of the annual State of the Nation Address by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, delivered on 8 September, highlighting the initiatives in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, including the establishment of a Ministry for AI.

The Belgian side expressed interest in the strategic goals outlined in the address concerning the expansion of processing of critical and rare earth materials that are in demand in EU countries, as well as in the promotion of green growth, including water resource management and the use of satellite monitoring to assess natural potential. The plans for developing Kazakhstan’s transport and transit potential, including via the Middle Corridor, also sparked particular interest.

Both sides noted Belgium’s experience in the space sector (with the company Aerospacelab planning to produce around 500 satellites annually) and expressed their intention to promote cooperation in this promising area.

Birgit Stevens positively assessed the stated priorities and expressed interest in continuing the dialogue on digitalization, sustainable development, cooperation in the field of critical raw materials, and other areas of mutual interest.

Bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Belgium in January – July 2025 amounted to 299.2 million US dollars. In 2024, trade turnover reached 456 million US dollars (exports –210 million US dollars, imports –246 million US dollars). Gross inflow of direct investments from Belgium to Kazakhstan in 2024 amounted to 1.206 billion US dollars. From 2005 to 2024, total investment volume reached 13.95 billion US dollars. Currently, 76 enterprises with Belgian capital operate in Kazakhstan.