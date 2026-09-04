Tajikistan begins construction of Central Asia’s tallest skyscraper

On September 3, President Emomali Rahmon and Senate Speaker and Mayor of Dushanbe Rustami Emomali laid the foundation stone for a new multifunctional architectural complex in the Shohmansur district of the capital.

The complex will cover 29 hectares and include 52 facilities, among them five high‑rise towers. The centerpiece, the Dushanbe Tower, will rise to 340 meters with 77 floors, surpassing Astana’s Abu Dhabi Plaza (311 meters, 75 floors) as the region’s tallest structure.

Photo credit: The press service of the President of Tajikistan

It will include hotels, restaurants, retail outlets, offices, a 1,000‑seat concert hall, cinema, entertainment center, sports facilities, landscaped public spaces, and a park with a lake

The project also includes 42 residential buildings with 6,160 apartments, a school for 1,200 students, and a kindergarten for 500 children.

Construction is expected to last for five years, employing more than 2,000 local workers. Officials say the design will meet international standards and reinforce Dushanbe’s role as a modern urban hub.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan approved a $29 million tourism development plan.