Tajikistan approves $29M tourism development plan

A corresponding decree “Action Plan for the Implementation of the Tourism Development Strategy of the Republic of Tajikistan until 2030 for 2027-2030,” was adopted by the government on July 27, 2026.

The new strategy outlines 37 key measures across six priority areas, with total funding of 273.4 million somoni ($29.5 million). Financing sources include 60.8 million somoni from the state budget, 68.9 million from development partners, and 143.6 million from the private sector.

The plan covers all aspects of the sector - from building modern infrastructure and ensuring tourist safety, strengthening workforce capacity, to introducing the “E‑Mehmon” system, and promoting Tajikistan’s tourism potential at international exhibitions.

The Tourism Development Committee was tasked to submit a report on the implementation of the Action Plan to the government by March 1.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan had inaugurated a new 30,000-seat national stadium.