EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Tajikistan bans picking and selling wild seasonal flowers

    04:12, 4 March 2026

    The Government of Tajikistan has prohibited the picking and sale of wild seasonal flowers, Khovar reports.

    Tajikistan bans picking and selling wild seasonal flowers
    Photo credit: Khovar

    Official from the Department of State Control for the Use and Protection of Flora, Fauna, and Fish Resources recently carried out an operation to identify cases of uprooting wild snowdrops.

    Following the intervention, authorities engaged with citizens to raise awareness about the ban and its importance.

    The Committee emphasized that protecting natural resources, including wild plants, is a shared responsibility. Preventing such violations helps preserve ecological balance and safeguard the country’s natural heritage.

    Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan had advanced GPS monitoring to protect endangered snow leopards.

    Tajikistan Ecology Environment Central Asia
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All