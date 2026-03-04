Tajikistan bans picking and selling wild seasonal flowers

Official from the Department of State Control for the Use and Protection of Flora, Fauna, and Fish Resources recently carried out an operation to identify cases of uprooting wild snowdrops.

Following the intervention, authorities engaged with citizens to raise awareness about the ban and its importance.

The Committee emphasized that protecting natural resources, including wild plants, is a shared responsibility. Preventing such violations helps preserve ecological balance and safeguard the country’s natural heritage.

