Tajikistan, Austria outline cooperation plans for 2026
14:27, 19 February 2026
Vienna hosted a meeting between Manuchehr Jobir, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Tajikistan to Austria, and Elisabeth Weissenböck, Co-Chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries, Khovar reports.
The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties and setting out cooperation priorities for 2026.
Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding economic collaboration and reaffirmed their commitment to advancing joint initiatives in the coming year.
Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and FAO had explored new areas of cooperation.