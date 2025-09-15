Tajikistan, Austria hold political consultations in Vienna

The meeting convened on 12 September was co-chaired by First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan Ismatullo Nasredin and Deputy Director General for Political Affairs of the Federal Ministry for European and International Affairs Gerhard Zeiler.

The consultations featured a constructive exchange of views on the current state and prospects of expanding bilateral relations in politics, economy and trade, healthcare, science and culture, tourism, security, as well as fostering mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of renewable energy.

Both parties also emphasized the importance of collaboration within international and regional organizations.

The parties reaffirmed their interest in further strengthening and broadening the multifaceted partnership between Tajikistan and Austria across all areas of mutual interest.

