Tajikistan attracts USD213 million from international financial organizations

He said that in the first half of 2025, macroeconomic indicators were generally stable, with the gross domestic product amounting to 70.8 billion somoni and real growth rate reaching 8.1%.

In the first half of 2025, economic growth was driven by industrial production - 24%, fixed capital investments - 14.6%, paid services - 12.8%, agriculture - 9.7%, freight transportation - 9.3%, trade turnover - 9%, and passenger transportation - 5.8%, according to Asia-Plus.

Inflation rate during this period was at 1.8%, which is 0.1% lower compared to the same period of the last year.

According to the minister, inflation was caused mainly by the rise in food prices - by 2.9%, and tariffs for services - by 3.4%.

As Zavki Zavkizoda noted, the average annual growth rate of the national economy for the first six months of the last five years was 8.1%, which is 1.9% higher than in January-June 2016-2020.

Domestic trade turnover for the first six months of this year exceeded 33.31 billion somoni. This is 9% more than in the same period last year.

