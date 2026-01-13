Tajikistan assumes chairmanship of CIS Council on Aviation and Use of Airspace

The chairmanship authority of the Council was transferred from Russia to Tajikistan with a term of three years.

The Council’s activities are carried out under the chairmanship of Tajikistan’s authorized representative – Director of the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, Habibullo Nazorzoda.

“This chairmanship further increases the responsibility of specialists in the field of civil aviation and contributes to the development of the country’s civil aviation on the international stage,” the statement of the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan reads.

The chairmanship of the Council was entrusted to Tajikistan at the 47th meeting of the Council on Aviation and the Use of Airspace of the Commonwealth of Independent State (CIS) in Moscow in November 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan had achieved 95.7% compliance with ICAO aviation security standards.