Kazakhstan achieves 95.7% compliance with ICAO aviation security standards

The country’s score exceeds the global average of 72.01% and the European average of 87.92%, ranking among the highest in the ICAO European and North Atlantic (EUR/NAT) region. For comparison: Russia — 94.14%, Belarus — 91.85%, Georgia — 89.75%, Uzbekistan — 85.47%, Kyrgyzstan — 85.76%, Azerbaijan — 74.66%. In neighboring regions, the UAE scored 98.4%, Qatar — 96.72%, and Saudi Arabia — 94.41%.

Previously, Kazakhstan’s result was 83%.

According to the Civil Aviation Committee, the current score reflects strong performance across critical areas such as aviation security legislation, regulations, institutional capacity, personnel training, technical guidance, certification, and quality control.

The high compliance level demonstrates the safety of Kazakhstan’s airports, increases international airline confidence, and supports the country’s bid for Category 1 flight status, enabling direct flights to the United States.

Officials noted that this success stems from reforms launched in 2019, including the creation of the Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan, staff training programs, and the adoption of risk-based oversight mechanisms.

Earlier, Kazakhstan purchased eVTOL electric aircraft to launch air taxi service in Alatau.