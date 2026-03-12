Tajikistan and WIPO strengthen ties in Geneva talks

According to the Embassy of Tajikistan in Switzerland, during the meeting the parties discussed the current state, prospects, and further development of cooperation between Tajikistan and WIPO, including the country’s achievements during its membership in the organization, as well as the implementation of joint projects.

The ambassador extended an invitation to the WIPO Director General to participate in the 4th High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028”, which is set to be held in Dushanbe from May 25 to 28 this year.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan and WIPO had debated the development of sustainable knowledge economy.