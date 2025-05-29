Kazakhstan and WIPO debate development of sustainable knowledge economy

The parties focused on joint initiatives aimed at the development of Kazakhstan’s intellectual property potential, strengthening of the innovative ecosystem, and creating a sustainable knowledge economy.

The Head of State noted that the WIPO is a key partner of Kazakhstan in building a solid system of future-oriented intellectual property.

As stated there, the project on the development of the National Strategy in the sphere of innovations with the component related to intellectual property has been launched. It is aimed at stimulating scientific research, the development of the latest technologies and building a favorable innovative environment. Kazakhstan and WIPO are jointly developing the project on the technologies and innovations support centers.

Daren Tang said the measures carried out in Kazakhstan give tangible results. In 2024, Kazakhstan improved its position in the Global Innovations Index.

