Tajikistan and Uzbekistan expand manufacturing capacity

The project, known as Artel Avesto Electronics, is being implemented in three phases.

During Phase I in 2019, the annual capacity reached 70,000 units.

During Phase II in 2021, the production of 60,000 washing machines and 10,000 televisions was launched, raising total output to 140,000 units.

Phase III plans expansion in 2026–2028 to manufacture 100,000 refrigerators, 50,000 air conditioners and build a new production facility in Dushanbe.

Total annual output is projected at 300,000 units once Phase III is complete.

The project is expected to create jobs, boost domestic manufacturing, increase localization, expand the tax base, and support broader industrial development.

Notably, Uzbekistan’s car manufacturing jumped in Jan 2026.