    Tajikistan and Uzbekistan agree to strengthen coordination in the fight against crime

    06:54, 22 October 2025

    On the sidelines of the 35th meeting of the Coordination Council of Prosecutors General of the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Tajikistan, Habibullo Vokhizoda held a meeting with the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Nigmatilla Yuldashev in Dushanbe, Khovar reports.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    The meeting discussed issues of strengthening coordination in the fight against transnational and organized crime, including terrorism, drug trafficking, and cybercrime.

    It was also noted that Tajikistan and Uzbekistan are two brotherly, friendly, and neighboring states, and that additional measures need to be taken to further strengthen bilateral cooperation between the prosecutor’s offices.

    The General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic of Uzbekistan expressed its readiness to assist in the professional retraining and advanced training of law enforcement officials, especially in the field of combating cybercrime.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev urged Central Asian nations to jointly fight cybercrimes.

    Tajikistan Uzbekistan Central Asia Cybersecurity
