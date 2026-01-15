Tajikistan and U.S. discuss bilateral cooperation in Dushanbe

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and the U.S. as well as other issues of mutual interest.

Minister Muhriddin expressed gratitude to Ambassador Micaller for his contribution to strengthening friendly ties between Tajikistan and the U.S., and wished him success and new achievements in his future professional endeavors.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and Germany had held talks on bilateral cooperation.