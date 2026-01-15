EN
    Tajikistan and U.S. discuss bilateral cooperation in Dushanbe

    21:46, 15 January 2026

    This week, Tajikistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sirojiddin Muhriddin met with Manuel Micaller, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Tajikistan, on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in the country, Khovar reports.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations between Tajikistan and the U.S. as well as other issues of mutual interest.

    Minister Muhriddin expressed gratitude to Ambassador Micaller for his contribution to strengthening friendly ties between Tajikistan and the U.S., and wished him success and new achievements in his future professional endeavors.

    Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and Germany had held talks on bilateral cooperation.

    Tajikistan USA Central Asia Foreign policy
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Tatyana Kudrenok
    Автор
