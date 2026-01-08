EN
    Dushanbe hosts talks on Tajikistan-Germany bilateral cooperation

    14:02, 8 January 2026

    This week, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan, Farrukh Hamralizoda met with York Schuegraf, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Republic of Germany to Tajikistan, Khovar reports.

    Photo credit: Khovar

    The sides exchanged views on strengthening cooperation between Tajikistan and Germany in areas of mutual interest, as well as within the framework of regional and international organizations.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Tajikistan and Uzbekistan had launched a pilot project of a multimodal transport corridor.

