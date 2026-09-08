Tajikistan and UK higher education institutions ink strategic alliance

The agreement was signed virtually by the rectors of both institutions, marking a significant step forward in bilateral academic relations.

Designed to foster a robust framework for global partnership, the memorandum outlines comprehensive cooperation in scientific research, international education, and academic exchange. Under the new agreement, the universities will explore joint training programs, collaborative research projects, and reciprocal academic exchanges for both faculty and students. Additionally, the partnership will facilitate co-hosted conferences, symposia, seminars, and postgraduate educational initiatives.

This strategic alliance is expected to drive professional development for faculty members, catalyze cutting-edge joint academic initiatives, and significantly broaden the international footprint of both universities.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan had begun the construction of Central Asia’s tallest skyscraper.