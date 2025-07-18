Tajikistan and UAE sign intergovernmental agreement on air transport cooperation

The document was signed by Habibullo Nazardzoda, Director of the Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan, and Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, Chairman of the Federal Civil Aviation Authority of the United Arab Emirates.

The agreement creates favorable conditions for expanding bilateral cooperation in international civil aviation, cargo and passenger transportation via air routes.

It regulates partnership in the field of air communication and civil aviation and promotes the attraction of tourists and investors from Gulf countries.

The signed document provides domestic airlines with the opportunity to operate transit and direct flights to various countries of near and far abroad via UAE territory, expanding the geography of their operations.

The agreement is considered an important step toward strengthening strategic cooperation and developing transport ties between the two countries.

It should be noted that on July 16, a meeting was held between Habibullo Nazardzoda and Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri.

The sides discussed a wide range of bilateral cooperation issues, especially in the field of civil aviation, aiming to boost economic interaction and tourism.

It was noted that direct air service between Dushanbe and Dubai is currently operating, carried out by Somon Air and Fly Dubai.

Both sides expressed their readiness to further strengthen cooperation, including increasing the number of flights and simplifying travel procedures.

In particular, the possibility of launching new air routes such as Dushanbe–Sharjah and Dushanbe–Abu Dhabi was discussed.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and the UAE have doubled the volume of two-way trade.