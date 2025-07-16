Tajikistan, UAE double bilateral trade volume

It was noted that during the first six months of 2025, the volume of bilateral trade between Tajikistan and the UAE more than doubled.

Both sides emphasized the importance of expanding trade cooperation and agreed to fully utilize the untapped potential in key areas such as industry, green energy, agriculture, aviation, tourism, and logistics.

Minister Zavqizoda proposed the enhancement of economic collaboration and invited the UAE to increase investment in Tajikistan’s national economy.

Highlighting the significance of green energy development, he welcomed the participation of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund in the construction of the Rogun Hydropower Plant, describing it as a key strategic partnership.

He also called for the acceleration of the coordination process and finalization of the necessary documentation for the early signing of the investment agreement.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan is set to resume direct flights with Iran.